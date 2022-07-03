Wells wins 6th straight decision, Orioles beat Twins 3-1

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts.

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.

Smeltzer has given up 10 home runs in last 32 1/3 innings after not allowing any in his first 24 innings.

Dillon Tate earned his second save of the season as the Orioles won the series finale after the Twins ended the first two games on walk-off hits.

Wells, who was a reliever last season, didn’t allow a hit until Nick Gordon’s double with one out in the fifth. The Twins scored in the sixth after Gilberto Celestino walked leading off the inning and came home on Jorge Polanco’s single.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: