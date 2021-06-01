x
Orioles end 14-game skid, Mullins keys 7-4 win over Twins

Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit solo homers for Minnesota.
Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons, left, tries to get away from Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cesar Valdez during a pickle after Valdez tried to pick him off on first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center field, helping the Baltimore Orioles snap their 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. 

Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota. 

Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann allowed two runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings, striking out a career-high seven. 

Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit solo homers for Minnesota.

 

   

