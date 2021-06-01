Orioles end 14-game skid, Mullins keys 7-4 win over Twins

Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit solo homers for Minnesota.

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins got two hits, scored two runs and made a sensational catch in center field, helping the Baltimore Orioles snap their 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco both homered for the Orioles, who also ended a 16-game head-to-head skid against Minnesota.

Baltimore’s Bruce Zimmermann allowed two runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings, striking out a career-high seven.