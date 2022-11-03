Play Ball! Twins single game tickets on sale now

The club says fans who buy in the first 48 hours will get their tickets free of fees to help celebrate the new MLB labor deal between owners and players.

MINNEAPOLIS — The thaw in labor talks that led to a deal between Major League Baseball owners and players is converging with near 50-degree temps, with a chance of 60 Sunday.

Feels like baseball.

Single-game tickets to see the 2022 Minnesota Twins went on sale Thursday morning. In celebration of MLB's new labor agreement and the promise of a full 162-game season, the ball club says there will be no fees added on to any ticket purchase made in the first 48 hours of sales.

“We’re thrilled to finally say the words we’ve been waiting for - Twins Baseball is back! - and with all 162 games,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter in a released statement. “On behalf of the entire organization, we cannot wait to open the Target Field gates wide and to welcome our fans and community, for Opening Day on April 7 and throughout a full, 81-game home schedule. Play ball!”

The Twins also announced their revised spring training schedule, which will begin Thursday, March 17 and go through April 5. Tickets went on sale Monday, March 14. Visit the team's website for more information.

Also on Thursday, the Twins released a partial schedule of this season's special events and promotions schedule. It includes:

Opening Weekend Jacket : Fans can celebrate baseball’s return with a Twins Opening Weekend Jacket . The promotion runs throughout Opening Weekend (April 7-10 vs. Seattle) and includes the first 10,000 fans at each game.

Jim Kaat Number Retirement presented by Sheboygan Sausage Company : Kaat will become the ninth Twin to have his number retired when the Twins officially hang his #36 from the left-field façade before taking on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 16. The first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a special Jim Kaat bobblehead .

Welcome Back from Cooperstown presented by Coordinated Business Systems : Following their July 24 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, fans are invited to join the Twins in honoring legends Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva with a special pregame ceremony prior to the August 6 game against Toronto. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special “ Tony O” bobblehead .

Twins Hall of Fame Weekend presented by Coordinated Business Systems : Nearly the entire 61-year history of Twins Territory will come together the weekend of August 20-21, as former manager Ron Gardenhire (Saturday, August 20), two-time World Series champion outfielder and longtime broadcaster Dan Gladden, and sparkplug utility player César Tovar (Sunday, August 21) are inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame. The first 10,000 fans on Saturday receive one of three Twins Hall of Fame “mystery caps,” while the first 5,000 fans on Sunday will get a Twins Hall of Fame collectible pin set .

Buck Yeah!: The Twins’ third bobblehead giveaway of the season is August 27, when the first 10,000 fans will walk away with a statuette of centerfielder Byron Buxton .

For the Kids: Younger Twins fans are sure to enjoy the following promotions, all given to the first 5,000 kids 12 & under: Play Ball T-shirt presented by Chevrolet (June 12 vs. Tampa Bay); a Back-to-School backpack presented by Target (July 17 vs. Chicago-AL and August 7 vs. Toronto); a Toy Tractor presented by Case IH (August 28 vs. San Francisco); the T.C. Build-A-Bear presented by U.S. Bank (September 10 vs. Cleveland).



There will also be a collection of themed celebration dates, including Pride Night, Diversity Day, Native American Heritage Night, Armed Forces Appreciation Day and Hispanic Heritage Night.

For more on ticket availability and packages, special events and promotions, check out the Twins website.

