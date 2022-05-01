Polanco drives in 4, Twins beat Rays 9-3 for ninth win in 10

Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game as the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Sunday.

The Twins broke out quickly for five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games.

Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

Doubles by Polanco and Max Kepler drove in three runs in Minnesota's big first inning. Starting with a throwing error by Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, six of the first seven Minnesota batters reached base against Fleming (2-3), who needed 20 pitches to record his first out.

The left-hander gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after Byron Buxton's seventh homer of the season in the fourth.

Robert Dugger threw 87 pitches in his major league debut for the Rays, giving up three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Cole Sanders pitched two innings in his debut for the Twins, giving up two runs on three hits.

Isaac Paredes, acquired from Detroit in exchange for Austin Meadows just before the season started, went 1 for 4 and played third base in his first game with Tampa Bay.

Josh Garlick, who drove in a run with a single in the big first inning, left the game in the fourth with right calf tightness.

