Polanco homers twice as Twins hit 5 in 9-2 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2.

Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota.

Pineda (6-8) allowed one run on five hits. He was making his first start since returning from the injured list on Sept. 6 with a left oblique strain.