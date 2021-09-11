x
Polanco homers twice as Twins hit 5 in 9-2 win over Royals

Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2.

Pineda (6-8) allowed one run on five hits. He was making his first start since returning from the injured list on Sept. 6 with a left oblique strain. 

Brady Singer (4-10) surrendered six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven for Kansas City.

