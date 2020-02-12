Report: Twins reliever Trevor May signs with Mets

Sources say the righthander with a high-velocity fastball and nasty stuff is headed for the New York Mets.

NEW YORK — The anticipated remaking of the Twins pitching staff appears to be underway, as reports indicate right handed reliever Trevor May is headed for the Big Apple.

Sources say the New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steve Cohen bought the team, a deal with the 31-year-old May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He is 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in his big league career.

The Twins acquired Trevor May in 2014 from the Philadelphia Phillies, and hoped he would be a member of their starting rotation. Eventually, he became an essential part of the bullpen, with stuff that the New York Post called "filthy" in its headline announcing the reported signing.