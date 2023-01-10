Reports: Carlos Correa strikes deal to return to the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa may be back at Target Field this spring after all.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal were the first to report the All-Star shortstop has struck a six-year, $200 million deal to return to the Minnesota Twins. The deal reportedly includes potential additional years.
It's the latest twist in the ongoing offseason drama surrounding Correa's free agency. On Dec. 14, Correa and the San Francisco Giants reached a 13-year, $350 million dollar deal; however that fell apart a week later, when the New York Mets announced a $315 million, 12-year contract deal.
The Giants were originally planning to introduce Correa as their new shortstop when they suddenly delayed the announcement due to concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014, according to the Associated Press. That delay led to the Mets swooping in with their own offer.
The Associated Press reports the Mets also had concerns about Correa's ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections.
Like the previous deals, Correa's reported deal with the Twins is pending the results of a physical.
New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman reports the bulk of Correa's physical is already complete, including the ankle issues, which is expected to clear the way to complete the Twins deal.
The contract, if it closes, would be the biggest so far in an expensive off-season for the Twins, who also signed outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million deal, and catcher Christian Vázquez to a three-year, $30 million contract.
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was quick to celebrate the news, sharing a tweet and commenting, "And we back!!!"
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: