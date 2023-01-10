Reports: Carlos Correa strikes deal to return to the Twins

The reported deal comes after two previous highly-publicized deals fell apart with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa may be back at Target Field this spring after all.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal were the first to report the All-Star shortstop has struck a six-year, $200 million deal to return to the Minnesota Twins. The deal reportedly includes potential additional years.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

Correa’s contract is for six guaranteed years and $200M. He can guarantee a seventh year and another $25 million with 502 plate appearances in year six, according a source. Total value can increase to $245M if he gets eighth year. More details to come. Again: Pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2023

The Giants were originally planning to introduce Correa as their new shortstop when they suddenly delayed the announcement due to concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014, according to the Associated Press. That delay led to the Mets swooping in with their own offer.

The Associated Press reports the Mets also had concerns about Correa's ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections.

Like the previous deals, Correa's reported deal with the Twins is pending the results of a physical.

The Twins didn’t want to commit to as many years as the other teams did. A six year deal seems like a home run. And Correa, pending the physical (!), still gets a lot of money. Feels like a win for both parties. #MNTwins — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) January 10, 2023

New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman reports the bulk of Correa's physical is already complete, including the ankle issues, which is expected to clear the way to complete the Twins deal.

Sources: The major part of Correa’s physical is complete — including the ankle at issue — so there’s nothing foreseen to stop Correa’s return to the Twins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2023

The contract, if it closes, would be the biggest so far in an expensive off-season for the Twins, who also signed outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million deal, and catcher Christian Vázquez to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was quick to celebrate the news, sharing a tweet and commenting, "And we back!!!"

