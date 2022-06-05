Reports: Twins to call up top prospect Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis is expected to fill Carlos Correa's spot on the roster following his injury on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis is headed to the show.

Multiple reports suggest the former number one draft pick is expected to make his much-anticipated major league debut at Target Field this weekend, replacing shortstop Carlos Correa, who appears to be headed to the disabled list with an injury to his hand.

Lewis was drafted number one overall by the Twins in the 2017 MLB Draft. He's spent the 2022 season just across the river, playing in AAA for the St. Paul Saints, where he's posted a strong .310 batting average with 3 homeruns in 24 games.

The expected big league debut marks major career milestone for Lewis, who missed the entire 2021 minor league season following an ACL injury.

"Everyone asks me, 'are you ready?'" Lewis said in an interview with KARE 11 last month. "Of course, I'm ready, but it's more a matter of a fact of when the moment happens, whenever the team needs me, I'll be ready."

Lewis said he's been watching and learning from Correa, the man's whose shoes he's about to fill on the diamond.

"He really gave me a lot of perspective about the game, and just how to be a good leader," Lewis said. "Just giving me some of those traits, and just eyeing him and paying attention to what he's doing all around the field and in the clubhouse, I'm learning a lot."

It’s happening 🙌#Twins will reportedly call up Royce Lewis due to Carlos Correa’s finger injury https://t.co/aFDbEVg7K4 — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) May 6, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: