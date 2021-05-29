Rookie Larnach homers, Twins hang on to beat Royals 6-5

The Minnesota Twins hung on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins hung on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson with a notable run — it was the 2 millionth run ever scored in Major League Baseball history. J.A. Happ won for the first time in five starts.