Former first overall pick Royce Lewis returns to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The first-place Minnesota Twins will be getting one of their top hitters back as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

Royce Lewis will return to the lineup after missing 36 games with a left oblique strain. Lewis, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, was placed on the 10-day IL back in early July after he injured his oblique while running out a grounder in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. After being sidelined for a month, he played four games with the The St. Paul Saints — batting .417 with three RBI and two home runs — before the team announced his reinstatement on Tuesday.

In 26 games with the Twins this season, Lewis batted .326 with 15 RBI, four home runs and two doubles. He joined the team late as he recovered from an ACL injury that ended his 2022 season.

To make room for the Lewis, the Twins placed Willi Castro on the 10-day injured list with a mild left oblique strain.

The Twins currently have a 4.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

