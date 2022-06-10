Royce Lewis to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

The former No. 1 overall pick played 12 games with the Twins this season, batting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins prospect Royce Lewis will miss the remainder of the season with a partially torn ACL.

The former No. 1 overall pick injured his leg back in late May when he ran into the wall chasing down a flyball while playing center field for the first time in his career. On Friday, the team said he injured his ACL — the same ACL he had surgically repaired in 2021.

Lewis played in 11 previous games this season at shortstop, his primary position, while All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa spent time on the IL with an injured finger.

In his major-league stint, Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI. Lewis' first big-league home run was a grand slam against the Cleveland Guardians on May 13. He followed that up with another homer four days later before being sent back down to the minor leagues. Lewis returned to the Twins' lineup on May 29 to make his center field debut.

Two ACL injuries on the same knee for Royce Lewis. Brutal. Hate it for him. He's an exciting young player. #MNTwins — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) June 10, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: