Sanó starts triple play, Twins edge Royals 2-1

Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons (9) throws to first to get the final out of a triple play on Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

With Jarrod Dyson on second and Cam Gallagher on first, Nicky Lopez bunted to the right side. Sanó charged in to make the catch and threw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to double off Dyson. Simmons then trotted toward Gallagher and tossed to second baseman Nick Gordon, who was covering first, to complete the Twins’ first triple play since 2019. The previous time Kansas City hit into a triple play was 2012.

 

