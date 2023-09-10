Stewart hits 2-run double in 9th, Mets beat Twins 2-0 despite 14 Ks by López

López went eight innings for the Twins, who began the day with a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland.

MINNEAPOLIS — DJ Stewart hit a two-run double in the ninth inning and the New York Mets overcame a career-high 14 strikeouts by Minnesota starter Pablo López to beat the Twins 2-0 on Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

López went eight innings for the Twins, who began the day with a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland.

Stewart doubled to right-center off reliever Griffin Jax (6-9), who took over for López in the ninth. Francisco Lindor led off with a bloop double and Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch — the third time a Mets batter was plunked in the game. Stewart connected on a full count two batters later.

New York left-hander Brooks Raley (1-2) struck out a pair of Twins in the eighth to earn the win. Adam Ottavino allowed a leadoff double in the ninth to Carlos Correa but held on for his ninth save.

López was brilliant, getting his 200th strikeout of the season when he fanned Lindor in the first. The right-hander became the ninth Twins pitcher to accomplish that feat, and the ninth Venezuelan-born pitcher in major league history to do so.

López walked off the mound to a standing ovation after his 106th pitch ended the eighth inning. His 14 strikeouts marked the most by a Twins starter since Francisco Liriano whiffed 15 against Oakland on July 13, 2012.

Mets starter Tylor Megill held Minnesota to two hits in five innings. He walked four but allowed only one runner to reach third base.

ROSTER MOVE

The Twins placed INF Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list. OF Gilberto Celestino was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP José Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season Monday night at home against Arizona. Quintana allowed one run in seven innings against Washington last time out.

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.98) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at home against Tampa Bay. Gray has permitted just four runs over his last three starts.

