Stewart, Mountcastle help O's win second straight over Twins

BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 for their second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland.

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.