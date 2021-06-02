x
Stewart, Mountcastle help O's win second straight over Twins

Ryan Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart, left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Baltimore. Orioles' Freddy Galvis scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 for their second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland. 

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.

Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.

