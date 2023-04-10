Storylines that could impact Twins-Astros ALDS

While pitching and playoff experience will dominate the headlines, shortstop Carlos Correa playing against his old mates could add some extra spice.

HOUSTON — Celebrations tend to be a bit short-lived when it comes to the MLB playoffs. You win a series, drench yourself in beer and champagne, then prepare for the next challenge in hopes of reaching the World Series.

And so it goes for the Minnesota Twins, who will take the field for a quick workout Thursday before flying out to Houston to kick off a best-of-five ALDS against the Astros.

October baseball is rightfully known for drama, where one at-bat, one pitch or one play can decide who moves on... and who goes home. Here are some of the storylines that could impact whether the Twins forge ahead to the American League Championship Series, or pack up their gloves and spikes until spring.

Season record

The Twins went 4-2 against the 2022 World Series champs, but haven't seen the Astros since playing at Minute Maid Park in late May. That may give the crew from Minnesota a bit of conference, but regular season numbers don't seem to matter much to Houston, which has played in the AL championship series the past six seasons.

Playoff experience

The Astros get it done when the money is on the line (see above), playing in 92 playoff games since the start of the 2015 season - more than any team in baseball. They've made the World Series four times in the last six years and won it twice.

The Twins playoff pedigree, at least when it comes to success, is less impressive. Their Wild Card win against Toronto in Game 1 Tuesday was Minnesota's first post-season triumph in 19 years, a well-documented run of failure. Players on the current roster insist it's a new day, noting that many of them were still in diapers when the Twins' historic playoff losing streak began.

That being said, there is 1987 and 1991...

Pitching

None of the Astros top three pitchers - Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier - have faced the Twins lineup this year. Verlander, the wily veteran who signed with the New York Mets in the offseason but was subsequently traded back to Houston in July, has won 16 playoff games in his career. That's second only to Yankee great Andy Petite. He seems to be peaking at the right time too, allowing just four earned runs in his last three starts.

The Twins have a dilemma on their hands. In order to get co-aces Pablo López and Sonny Gray the proper amount of rest and keep them on schedule, Minnesota is expected to have either Joe Ryan or Bailey Ober start gGame 1 against the Astros. Both have great stuff but have been inconsistent all season.

Carlos Correa: Different jersey, different day

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa knows what it's like to win a World Series championship, something he did as a younger man in 2017 playing for the - you guessed it - Houston Astros. He hit 18 playoff home runs while playing in Houston, and once famously said that October is "my time." His defensive gem in throwing out Toronto's Bo Bichette at home plate in Game 1 - and staging the timely pickoff of Vlad Guerrero Jr. in Game 2 - suggests his flair for coming through in huge moments is still there.

"Obviously, they've got a great team and so do we,” Correa told mlb.com. “We're going out there with the mentality that we can compete against anybody. When I look at our roster, everywhere you look, we're ready. Our bullpen, our rotation, our lineup, is deep. I feel good about the team we have, and I feel confident going to Houston.”

Health

The Twins have some issues when it comes to injuries. Royce Lewis, who served as DH during the Wild Card series due to hamstring issues, may not be recovered enough to return to his usual post at third base. Shortstop Carlos Correa rested at the end of the season due to plantar fasciitis that bothered him for most of 2023. It was clear watching him run the bases that he is not 100%. Making matters worse is that Correa was hit in the throwing hand during his final at-bat, but X-rays reportedly show no breaks.

Finally, a cut to the finger of Twins closer Jhoan Duran provided some drama before he took the ball to end Game 2. Trainers and the Twins' pitching staff spent several moments examining the finger and watching Duran throw warmups before he was deemed OK to pitch.

The Astros have had multiple days to rest and recover during their first-round bye and report no injuries.

Series Schedule

MLB released the start times for the ALDS series Thursday morning. The games go as follows.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7, at Houston - 3:45 p.m. CST

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8, at Houston - 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Minnesota - 3:07 p.m. CST

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Minnesota - TBD (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 13, at Houston - TBD (if necessary)

Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+