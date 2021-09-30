Thursday is Prince Tribute Night at Target Field

It's the fourth annual celebration of one of Minnesota's most influential artists.

MINNEAPOLIS — In their final home game of the season the Minnesota Twins are taking on the Detroit Tigers, and what could make for a better finale than Prince-themed swag and celebrations?

The first 10,000 fans into Target Field on Thursday night can score a white and purple Twins/Prince co-branded hat. A lucky bunch of fans who bought into the Prince Night Theme Night Package will be able to pick up their black and gold Prince bomber jacket.

Unfortunately, those packages are already sold out. Regular tickets to the game are still available.