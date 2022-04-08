Target Field debuts new UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite for guests with disabilities

A day at the ballpark can be noisy and stressful for anyone, but especially those who have sensory issues. Now the Twins are offering a place to decompress.

MINNEAPOLIS — The roar of the crowd, the seas of people in their seats, the blaring music and voices of the announcers are all part of the experience of catching a Twins game at Target Field. But for people with sensory issues, a game can start to feel overwhelming.

That's where the new UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite comes in.

Zach Moore is a 13-year-old Twins fan, and said sometimes going to games can make him anxious because they're so noisy.

So now if he needs a calming break from all of the action on the field, he can relax in one of the rooms set up for both children and adults.

Zach has already found his favorite thing in the Sensory Suite.

"The best part about it is the beanbag," he said.

The color of the lighting in the rooms can be changed to create a personal atmosphere to help people relax.

"This is definitely an example of equity, where the community identified a need and how we could offer an experience for everyone that felt inclusive," said Brett Edelson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Minnesota.

Edleson said working with families with unique health care needs helped the company make sure every detail was intentional and well thought out.

There will be staff members on site to offer appropriate and diverse assistance to those who need it. Because of the Sensory Suite's location, the former "Suite 1" in UnitedHealthcare's Suite Level, it will be easily accessible to guests.

When people are ready to return to their seats, they will walk through a controlled, outdoor space that overlooks the field.

UnitedHealthcare has also partnered with the Twins to offer sensory kits for guests to check out for free at Guest Services stations throughout Target Field.

These measures ensure everyone can come to the game, and look forward to their favorite moments.

"When the team gets a Grand Slam!" is one of those moments, according to Zach.