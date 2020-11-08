Twin Cities doctor says Twins fans want racially inclusive logo update

Curtchfield III says he is a "dedicated, lifelong Twins fan and a 20-year-season ticket holder."

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities doctor is calling for a change to the Minnesota Twins' Minnie and Paul logo.

Dr. Charles Crutchfield III is calling for the Twins and Pohlad family owners to update the Minnie and Paul logo with a "new design to reflect the real racial makeup of the team ever since it moved to Minnesota in 1961."

"I have always loved Ray Barton’s original 'Minnie and Paul' logo design," Crutchfield III said in a news release. "But the time is now to create a respectful and subtle yet very significant update that honors and reflects the team’s players and its fans from different backgrounds."

According to a news release, Dr. Crutchfield is the Twins' consulting team dermatologist and has spent "a career dedicated to serving Minnesota's communities of color." He is the director of Crutchfield Dermatology, the clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and the past president of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians.

