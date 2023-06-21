Twins 1987 World Series pitcher passes away at 68

George Frazier threw for the Twins for parts of two seasons. The pinnacle was two shutout innings in Game 4 of the series against St. Louis.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former MLB relief pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion with the 1987 Twins who also had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

The Denver Post reported that Frazier died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.

Frazier played parts of 10 big league seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees, who held a moment of silence in his memory before Tuesday night's game against Seattle.

Frazier helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a World Series champion with the 1987 Minnesota Twins, pitching two scoreless innings in Game 4 against St. Louis.

In all, the big righthander threw parts of two seasons with the Twins, pitching just over 107 innings with 83 strikeouts, and a record of 6-6.

Over his career, Frazier had a 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 major league appearances. After his playing days were over he spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.

Frazier returned to Oklahoma in 2015 as a color analyst for the Sooners on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione called Frazier’s commentary a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.”

Frazier sometimes joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater and for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

