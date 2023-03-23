Twins announce plans for 2023 home opener

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will throw out the first pitch, while a cast member from "Hamilton" will perform the national anthem at the game on April 6.

MINNEAPOLIS — We're just a few short weeks away from the return of Major League Baseball to downtown Minneapolis, as the Minnesota Twins get ready to debut their new look at Target Field.

The Twins have revealed plans for the team's home opener on Thursday, April 6, when they'll host the defending World Series champion Houston Astros at Target Field at 3:10 p.m.; however, the celebrations will be happening all day at the ballpark.

Opening day events start with the traditional Breakfast on the Plaza, where fans are invited to drive, bike, or walk by Target Field on 7th Street for complimentary food and beverages from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Before the game, the Twins will also unveil a new art installation dedicated to women in baseball outside Town Ball Tavern near section 229.

The first 20,000 fans to walk through the ballpark gates will receive a Twins "TC" hat featuring the team's redesigned logo for 2023. A similar giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, April 8; then on Sunday, April 9, the first 5,000 kids will receive the new "M and North Star" hat.

The Twins will also welcome some star power to the field: local music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, and the National Anthem and "God Bless America" will be performed by a cast member from the national touring production of "Hamilton" that opens at the Orpheum Theatre on April 4.

America's service members will also be honored at the game: the American flag will be raised by decorated WWII veteran, Technical Sergeant Don Halverson, who recently marked his 100th birthday; and the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing based out of Duluth will conduct a flyover.

The April 6 Home Opener will mark the debut of the team's new home uniform, as well as give fans their first look at offseason improvements to Target Field, including a new LED scoreboard display and updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign in center field.

The team said tickets are still available to the game through the Twins website or by calling 800-33-TWINS.

