Twins adding another arm before MLB trade deadline

Hours after acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez, the Twins get a starting pitcher.

MINNEAPOLIS — In their second trade deadline-day deal on Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins sent three prospects to the Cincinnati Reds for starting right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle.

Earlier in the day, the Twins got All-Star relief pitcher Jorge López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for four pitching prospects.

For Mahle, the Twins traded minor league infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, and left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar.

Mahle, 27, made 19 starts for the Reds this season and has five wins and seven losses with a 4.40 ERA.

"In his last nine starts, Mahle (rhymes with rally) has gone 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA (57.1 IP, 18 ER), 16 walks, 64 strikeouts, a .212 opponent batting average and seven quality starts," according to a Twins news release.

Mahle is from Newport Beach, California and was drafted by the Reds in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT Tuesday.

