x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Twins

Twins single-game ALDS tickets to go on sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale Friday starting at noon, however, game times and prices have not yet been announced.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off the Minnesota Twins' first postseason series win since 2002, team officials announced that singe-game tickets for the American League Division Series will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.

The second-seeded Houston Astros will host the first two games of the best-of-five series on Saturday and Sunday, before coming to Target Field for Game 3 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 4 will be played Wednesday at Target Field. Tickets will go on sale Friday starting at noon, however, game times and prices have not yet been announced. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fans also have a chance to get a their "strips of tickets" for all remaining home Twins games, which could be up to 10 games if every series goes the distance.

The team also announced that they'll be hosting free watch parties at Target Field for the first two games of the ALDS on Saturday and Sunday, with more information being released Thursday.

   

Related Articles

Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out