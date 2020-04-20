Twins and partners turning Homer Hankies into face masks

Hope to make more than 10,000 for health workers and grocery store workers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Homer Hanky has long been used to rally the Minnesota Twins.

Now, those same towels are being used to rally front line workers in the form of face coverings.

“There is no question that there is a critical need right now,” says Mitch Retelny Senior Manager, Special Events & Promotions at the Minnesota Twins. “Not only to provide face coverings for those bravely working on the front lines of the COVID crisis but just to help our community.”

The Twins, along with The Star Tribune and Cub Foods, are working with two Minnesota-based companies for the masks. Love Your Melon is providing the surgical wrap material and elastic to Faribault Woolen Mills Co., who will then assemble the Homer Hankies into lined, protective face masks. Helping those in Minnesota with something made right here in Minnesota.

“In these times of staying at home us Minnesotans can still come together,” says Retelny. “And work to help our local community and help our local community. “

The masks are already in production with the hopes of making at least 10-thousand. They will be distributed to regional healthcare providers, Cub grocery store workers, and to other nonprofit organizations. Rallying them to get through the COVID 19 crisis safely.

“It’s a symbol of not only the Twins, but Twins territory,” says Retelny. "Everybody joining together in celebration. I think in turning these into face coverings is just a really neat way to give back.”

Once again rallying the most important starting line up here in Minnesota.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.