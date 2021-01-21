Twins announce lineup for virtual TwinsFest

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 and will be streamed entirely on the team's social media pages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced their plans for this year's virtual TwinsFest, which will not only feature some past and present players, but also a musical performance from a three-time Grammy Award winner.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 and will be streamed entirely on the team's social media pages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, players will giving virtual tutorials for fans, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will talk some baseball and Twins mascot "TC" will host a paint-along.

There will also be a Town Hall featuring some of the Twins front office and a candid conversation with former Twins greats Torii Hunter and Joe Mauer, along with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The event will conclude with a performance from country star Tim McGraw, who will play a few of his hit songs to cap the virtual event.