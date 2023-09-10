Twins announce plans for Games 3 and 4 at Target Field

The home state nine return from Houston at 1-1, hoping they can close out the ALDS with a two-game stand at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — Time for some home cookin'.

Following a resounding 6-2 road smackdown of the Houston Astros, the Twins are back in the comforting arms of Minnesota and prepping for Games 3 and 4 at Target Field. The hope is that with help from a raucous home crowd the home state nine can win the next two games and win the ALDS.

Tickets for both are sold out at this point, but the ballclub says fans can check back on its MLB website periodically to see if any additional seats have been released. Otherwise, tickets are available on secondary sites like SeatGeek or StubHub, but fans are warned not to get scammed by unscrupulous resellers.

Here are some of the particulars for those who will be at Target Field.

Game 3: Tuesday, 3:07 p.m. at Target Field

Starting pitchers: Twins righthander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79) will take on Astros righthander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56).

Gate Giveaway – Homer Hanky presented by Star Tribune and CUB: Every fan in attendance at Target Field for Game 3 of the ALDS will receive a free “We Believe” 2023 Homer Hanky™ presented by the Star Tribune and CUB.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth, will wow the Target Field crowd. Gate 34 DJ : DJ Dudley D will be spinning and entertaining Twins fans before and during Game 3 from inside Gate 34. The personal touring, studio and private DJ for the late musical icon Prince, and with nearly three decades of experience playing to dance floors around the world, DJ Dudley D currently has several Minneapolis residencies.

Game 4: Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. at Target Field. The start time could be flexed to 6:07 p.m. if Texas sweeps Baltimore with a win Tuesday.

Starting pitchers: As yet unannounced. The most likely options for the Twins are Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda or Bailey Ober, who started Game 1 and took the loss. Ace Pablo Lopez, the winner of Game 2, would be ready to go if there is a Game 5.

Houston is likely to start promising rookie J.P. France (11-6, 3.83) in Game 4, with Astros ace Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22), the Game 1 winner, ready for Game 5.

The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by renowned Twin Cities trumpeter Mark Holton Gate 34 DJ : Cristian Baca will be spinning and entertaining Twins fans before and during Game 4 from inside Gate 34. The Mexico-born artist is one of the Midwest's top rising DJs, producers and event promoters.

