Hats, bats & bobbleheads: Twins announce giveaways for upcoming season

Home tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at noon.

MINNEAPOLIS — With pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training in less than a month, the Minnesota Twins announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

The team will host 39 promotional days this season, from the Opening Weekend hat giveaway to Hispanic Heritage Night, providing fans plenty of opportunities to snag some free swag.

The Twins open the season in late March with a six-game road trip before hosting their home opener Apr. 6 against the Houston Astros. The first 20,000 fans who choose to take in one of the first two home games will be given a free "TC" hat.

Also in April, the Twins will be giving away a Byron Buxton replica jersey (Apr. 22) and a Luis Arraez bat to honor the 2022 AL batting champion.

There will also be several theme days -- Lou Gehrig Day, Pride Night, Native American Heritage Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Kids Sunday Funday, Kids Appreciation and Fan Appreciation. The team will also host its first-ever Drone Night on Aug. 18, where fans will have the opportunity to sit on the outfield after the game to watch as more than 200 drones light up the sky.

Fireworks will be held every Friday from June through August and every Tuesday will be "Dollar Dog Day," a fan favorite that dates back to the Metrodome.

Here's a complete list of promotions:

Apr. 6: Home Opener & "TC" hat

Home Opener & "TC" hat Apr. 8: Opening Weekend "TC" hat

Opening Weekend "TC" hat Apr. 9: Kids Opening Day "M and North Star" hat"

Kids Opening Day "M and North Star" hat" Apr. 10: 2023 magnet schedule

2023 magnet schedule Apr. 11: 2023 magnet schedule

2023 magnet schedule Apr. 22: Byron Buxton replica jersey

Byron Buxton replica jersey Apr. 23: Luis Arraez bat day

Luis Arraez bat day Apr. 25: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday Apr. 30: Twins Bomber cap

Twins Bomber cap May 14: Tote bag

Tote bag May 23: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday May 27: Twins trucker hat

Twins trucker hat June 2: Lou Gehrig Day

Lou Gehrig Day June 3: Joe Ryan bobblehead

Joe Ryan bobblehead June 4: Kids arm sleeve

Kids arm sleeve June 13: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday June 16: Pride Night

Pride Night June 17: Twins bucket hat

Twins bucket hat July 3: Fireworks

Fireworks July 4: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday July 7: Carlos Correa bobblehead

Carlos Correa bobblehead July 8: LED lightbulb

LED lightbulb July 9: Kids "Sunday Funday" sleeveless T-shirt

Kids "Sunday Funday" sleeveless T-shirt July 21: Fireworks

Fireworks July 22: Back-to-school backpack

Back-to-school backpack July 23: Back-to-school backpack

Back-to-school backpack July 25: Native American

Native American Aug. 4: Twins Hall of Fame weekend

Twins Hall of Fame weekend Aug. 5: Twins Hall of Fame induction & pin

Twins Hall of Fame induction & pin Aug. 6: Kids lunch box

Kids lunch box Aug. 16: MLB Network hat

MLB Network hat Aug. 18: Drone Night

Drone Night Aug. 20: Kids toy tractor

Kids toy tractor Aug. 25: Fireworks

Fireworks Aug. 27: TC Build-A-Bear

TC Build-A-Bear Aug. 29: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday Sept. 9: "Los Twins" jersey

"Los Twins" jersey Sept. 10: Armed Forces

Armed Forces Sept. 11: 9/11 remembrance

9/11 remembrance Sept. 22: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie

Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie Sept. 23: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie

Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie Sept. 24: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie

Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie Sept. 26: T-shirt Tuesday

T-shirt Tuesday Sept. 27: Hispanic Heritage Night

