Hats, bats & bobbleheads: Twins announce giveaways for upcoming season

MINNEAPOLIS — With pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training in less than a month, the Minnesota Twins announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming season.
The team will host 39 promotional days this season, from the Opening Weekend hat giveaway to Hispanic Heritage Night, providing fans plenty of opportunities to snag some free swag.
The Twins open the season in late March with a six-game road trip before hosting their home opener Apr. 6 against the Houston Astros. The first 20,000 fans who choose to take in one of the first two home games will be given a free "TC" hat.
Also in April, the Twins will be giving away a Byron Buxton replica jersey (Apr. 22) and a Luis Arraez bat to honor the 2022 AL batting champion.
There will also be several theme days -- Lou Gehrig Day, Pride Night, Native American Heritage Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Kids Sunday Funday, Kids Appreciation and Fan Appreciation. The team will also host its first-ever Drone Night on Aug. 18, where fans will have the opportunity to sit on the outfield after the game to watch as more than 200 drones light up the sky.
Fireworks will be held every Friday from June through August and every Tuesday will be "Dollar Dog Day," a fan favorite that dates back to the Metrodome.
Tickets for this season's home games will be available for purchase Thursday, Jan. 19 at noon.
Here's a complete list of promotions:
- Apr. 6: Home Opener & "TC" hat
- Apr. 8: Opening Weekend "TC" hat
- Apr. 9: Kids Opening Day "M and North Star" hat"
- Apr. 10: 2023 magnet schedule
- Apr. 11: 2023 magnet schedule
- Apr. 22: Byron Buxton replica jersey
- Apr. 23: Luis Arraez bat day
- Apr. 25: T-shirt Tuesday
- Apr. 30: Twins Bomber cap
- May 14: Tote bag
- May 23: T-shirt Tuesday
- May 27: Twins trucker hat
- June 2: Lou Gehrig Day
- June 3: Joe Ryan bobblehead
- June 4: Kids arm sleeve
- June 13: T-shirt Tuesday
- June 16: Pride Night
- June 17: Twins bucket hat
- July 3: Fireworks
- July 4: T-shirt Tuesday
- July 7: Carlos Correa bobblehead
- July 8: LED lightbulb
- July 9: Kids "Sunday Funday" sleeveless T-shirt
- July 21: Fireworks
- July 22: Back-to-school backpack
- July 23: Back-to-school backpack
- July 25: Native American
- Aug. 4: Twins Hall of Fame weekend
- Aug. 5: Twins Hall of Fame induction & pin
- Aug. 6: Kids lunch box
- Aug. 16: MLB Network hat
- Aug. 18: Drone Night
- Aug. 20: Kids toy tractor
- Aug. 25: Fireworks
- Aug. 27: TC Build-A-Bear
- Aug. 29: T-shirt Tuesday
- Sept. 9: "Los Twins" jersey
- Sept. 10: Armed Forces
- Sept. 11: 9/11 remembrance
- Sept. 22: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie
- Sept. 23: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie
- Sept. 24: Fan Appreciation Weekend & Twins beanie
- Sept. 26: T-shirt Tuesday
- Sept. 27: Hispanic Heritage Night
