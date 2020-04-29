x
Twins announce refunds for April home games

Season-ticket holders will receive an additional 15-percent credit on top of a full refund for the 16 home games that were scheduled in April.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that they will be refunding tickets for games that were scheduled in April but couldn't be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the team said they will be reimbursing people for the 16 home games that were scheduled to be played at Target Field, along with a 15-percent credit for season-ticket holders that can be used at future home games for the 2020 or 2021 season.

Visit the team's website for specific information regarding the Twins' ticket refund policy.

