MINNEAPOLIS — Former Twins Manager Ron Gardenhire, former outfielder and radio broadcaster Dan Gladden and former infielder/outfielder César Tovar have been elected to the club's Hall of Fame.

They'll be inducted in ceremonies Aug. 20-21 at Target Field, during a weekend series against the Texas Rangers.

Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will be honored as the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Twins HOF.

"The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame," club President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a press release. "All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact – from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond – in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations."

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14 and has 1,068 wins, which is only second to fellow Twins Hall of Famer Tom Kelly who has 1,140 wins.

Gladden has been with the Twins for 28 seasons, including five as a "fiery leadoff hitter" in winning the World Series in 1987 and 1991. He's also been a popular Twins radio broadcaster for the past 22 years.

Tovar, nicknamed "Pepito", played eight seasons with the Twins from 1965-1972, hitting .281 with 193 doubles, 45 triples, 38 home runs, 319 RBI, 646 runs scored and 186 stolen bases in 1,090 games. He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees. He passed away in 1994.

He might be most famous for playing all nine positions, including pitcher, during one game back on September 22, 1968 as the Twins beat the Oakland A's 2-1.

Membership of the club's Hall of Fame is displayed in the Hall of Fame Gallery on the United Healthcare Suite Level at Target Field, as well as on Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

