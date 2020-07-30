Twins beat Cardinals 3-0 in Rich Hill's smooth debut

Currently the second-oldest player in the majors, the 40-year-old Hill needed only 68 pitches to pick up his first victory.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings in a smooth Minnesota debut, backed by Eddie Rosario's homer and Nelson Cruz's RBI double, and the Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Alex Avila, another Minnesota newcomer, had an RBI single. Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save, and the Twins finished a two-game sweep to improve to 4-1.

Currently the second-oldest player in the majors, the 40-year-old Hill needed only 68 pitches to pick up his first victory for a Twins team that signed him this winter with the assumption he'd be ready around midsummer after his recovery from elbow surgery. When the coronavirus pandemic put baseball on pause for four months, Hill was available for the rotation right away.

The left-handed curveball artist even had his start pushed back by four days out of caution, and he was in fine form, allowing two singles and a walk.

The Cardinals, after winning their first two games against Pittsburgh, have scored four runs on 15 hits over a three-game losing streak.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-1) struck out eight over 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, three walks and all three runs as a fill-in for Miles Mikolas, who was declared out for the season for forearm surgery.

The Twins, wearing the all-baby blue uniforms the franchise sported for road games in the 1980s, improved their run differential to plus-16. The defending American League Central division champions lead the major leagues with 7.2 runs per game.

Not until Hill joined Cruz this season had the Twins included two 40-year-old players on their opening day roster, and the last time they had such a duo on the team at the same time was 2004 with catcher Pat Borders and pitcher Terry Mulholland. Atlanta, with pitchers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey in 2017, was the last major league team with a 40-plus pair.