Sánchez, Gray power Twins past Guardians in series opener 11-1

The Guardians had briefly moved atop the division last week after rallying to win two of three in Minneapolis, but they've lost five straight.

CLEVELAND — Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6), sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland.

The Guardians had briefly moved atop the division last week after rallying to win two of three in Minneapolis, but they've lost five straight. These rivals will play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday and are meeting eight times in 10 days before not seeing each other again until September.

Gray (4-1) never let the Guardians get going. The right-hander gave up hits in each of the first two innings, then retired 15 of 16 before walking José Ramírez to start the seventh — his first walk allowed in 22 innings. Gray gave up just three singles and struck out three.

McKenzie has been hurt by leaving pitches up in the strike zone — the right-hander has given up 16 homers in 80 1/3 innings, including three homers in 4 1/3 innings last week against the Twins.

McKenzie hit Alex Kiriloff with one out and gave up a double to Gio Urshela before Sánchez pulled a 1-0 pitch into the left-field bleachers for his ninth homer.

The Twins added two more runs in the fourth on Urshela's RBI double and a run-scoring single from Sánchez.

Gordon pushed Minnesota's lead to 7-0 in the sixth with his third homer, and Correa's eighth made it 9-0 in the seventh.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: