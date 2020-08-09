Donaldson, Cruz, Sanó HR, Twins top Cards to open twinbill

Jose Berríos (4-3) pitched into the sixth before being lifted to earn the win. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight.

ST. LOUIS — Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

“I felt sharp,” Berríos said. “I was pitching on the black today. I had good command. I could throw all the pitches for strikes."

Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, who got two hits and scored twice, liked what he was from Berríos.

“He was throwing very consistent today with all his pitches,” Astudillo said. “It was good to see. He was good in the bullpen before the game and it carried over into the first inning. It set the tone for us in the game.”

Donaldson hit a three-run drive into the left field bullpen to give the Twin a 3-0 lead in the third. He snapped an 0-for-8 rut with his third home run this season.

Carlos Martinez (0-2), who had missed more than a month while dealing with the coronavirus, was chased in the fourth.

“A lot of symptoms, with fever and cough and pain," he said. “Pretty dizzy and sometimes I can’t breathe,” he said.

“I was like three times, four times at the hospital, like really sick," he said, adding he now felt strong.

It was just the second start of the season, both coming against Minnesota, for Martinez. He had not pitched since July 28 when the Twins roughed him up for seven hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Minnesota made it 5-0 when Cruz led off the fifth a home run, his 14th this season. Cruz was in the lineup for the opener after sitting out a second straight day Monday with hip soreness.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer in the sixth for St. Louis. After Paul Goldschmidt singled, Matt Wisler relieved. Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch after a passed ball and a ground out to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Twins got both runs back in the seventh when Sanó, who was not in the lineup Monday with mild hamstring soreness, hit a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley.

Minnesota has won seven of its last eight games.

“We're playing well as a team right now,” Berríos said. “We're winning games. We need to keep going out there and compete.”