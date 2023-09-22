Twins clinch AL Central with win over Angels

Alex Kirilloff drove in three runs to lift the Twins to their first postseason appearance since 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since 2020, the Minnesota Twins will be part of the MLB postseason.

Alex Kirilloff drove in three runs to help the Twins defeat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 Friday night to clinch the AL Central.

This will be the Twins’ third playoff appearance in five years, however, their postseason struggles have reached historic heights. Minnesota has lost 18 straight postseason games, which is the longest playoff drought in MLB history. The Twins haven't won a playoff game since 2004 when they took the first game of their series with the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers, however, repaid the favor by winning the next three games to oust the Twins for the second consecutive season.

During Minnesota’s postseason losing streak, the Yankees have been the team to do the most damage. The Yankees have eliminated Minnesota five times since 2004. The Twins won’t have to worry about New York this postseason as the Yankees sit near the bottom the AL East.

Pablo López (11-8) pitched six innings for the Twins in Friday's division-clinching game, allowing three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts. Jhoan Duran gave up a run in the ninth but got the final out with the bases loaded to secure his 27th save of the season.

AL Central Division Champions Squad. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8wTHG1Ls8I — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 23, 2023

After the Twins squandered an early 3-0 lead, Kirilloff’s 10th homer snapped a 3-all tie in the sixth and Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games. Kirilloff became the 12th Twins player with double-digit home runs this season, setting a club record.

Minnesota added on with a four-run seventh, highlighted by RBI doubles from Kyle Farmer and Jorge Polanco.

Davis Daniel (0-1) took the loss as the bulk pitcher behind opener José Suarez. Daniel was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day and gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings in his second career major league appearance.

Los Angeles has lost eight of nine, limping to the finish of another disappointing season with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run shot in the eighth for his 12th home run of the season.

Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+