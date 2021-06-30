Twins come up short in comeback, dump to White Sox 7-6

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Josh Donaldson homer, but starter Kenta Maeda couldn't find the plate in a short outing.

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito lobbed an expletive-laced response in Josh Donaldson’s direction after the slugger appeared to yell “Not sticky anymore” after a first-inning homer, overshadowing Gavin Sheets’ successful debut for the White Sox in a 7-6 victory over the Twins.

Giolito says Donaldson is “a (expletive) pest and calls the display “kind of a classless move.”

Donaldson did not speak with the media after the Twins' loss.

Giolito pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. Sheets had two hits and two RBIs to help Chicago increase its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda struggled to find the plate in an outing that lasted just 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just one run in the first inning after loading the bases but kept walking White Sox, allowing two more in the third before the roof fell in during a four-run fifth.