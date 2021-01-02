x
Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons

Simmons is a four-time Gold Glove award winner.
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons throws to first to get Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor out on a ground ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract with shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

He agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The move enhances Minnesota's infield defense for 2021, forming a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. 

The Twins are seeking a third straight AL Central division title, attempting to stop their record 18-game postseason losing streak. Simmons is a four-time Gold Glove award winner.

He will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

