Twins game in Chicago postponed due to rain

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time in three days, the Minnesota Twins won't be able to play due to rain.

The Twins' Monday night game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed, according to officials. The Twins also had their home game on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians postponed.

Minnesota will make up Monday's game with a doubleheader on July 19. Both games will be seven innings and both teams will be allowed to add a 27th player for the games.

