Twins home opener brings optimism for the future of downtown Minneapolis

For the first time in over a year, there's a renewed sense of hope with baseball springing into action, bringing with it fans and some much-needed fun.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's no secret the vibe in downtown Minneapolis has been off with so many extremes unfolding at once, but there's a renewed sense of hope for the future after Thursday's Minnesota Twins home opener.

Downtown is the heart of Minneapolis.

"We do have more buildings boarded than of course you would ever expect in a downtown," said Steve Cramer, President of the Downtown Minneapolis Council.

That heart is beating out of rhythm though a time when downtown is at the center of the fight for racial justice.

"The city certainly has one eye on the (Derek) Chauvin trial," said Dermot Cowley, Owner of O'Donovan's Irish Pub.

While at the same time, trying to bounce back from a year met with riots and a pandemic.

"The entertainment is what drives our business," said Cowley.

"Just feels good to get out," said Joel Mount, while enjoying the evening out at O'Donovan's.

It's restoring a sense of normalcy at a time when life has been everything but for business owners like Cowley.

"Our thing is whether it be Target Center, Target Field or even First Ave night club, once people are down here, we get our slice of the pie," said Cowley.

It's those people that Downtown Council president Steve Cramer says will ultimately bring new life into the area.

"In terms of the energy and the reanimation of our economy, and just the feel of downtown," said Cramer.

So it's a win not just for the home team after the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2, but for those who find a place to belong in the future of the city's heart.