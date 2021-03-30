Twins 2021 home opener: Roster, what to know

The club is welcoming 10,000 fans back to Target Field for Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins released their plans for the 2021 home opener against the Seattle Mariners next week.

The club is welcoming back roughly 10,000 fans to Target Field for the April 8 game, which is expected to be Minnesota's largest gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. The matchup also marks the first time fans will return to the ballpark since October of 2019.

The entire three-game weekend series is already sold out. In keeping with the state's health and safety guidelines, the Twins will seat fans in "pods" of two or four seats, with 6-feet distancing or more between the pods.

The team settled their Opening Day roster on Monday, with Kyle Garlick securing the final outfield spot and Caleb Thielbar in the bullpen spot, according to the MLB.

Here's who you can expect to see on Opening Day:

Catchers : Mitch Garver, Ryan Jeffers

Outfield : Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick

Taxi squad : JT Riddle, Brent Rooker, Tomás Telis, Luke Farrell, Brandon Waddell

Dobnak's role in the lineup as long reliever/swingman comes as he and the Twins signed a five-year contract extension, with options that could keep the 26-year-old with the ballclub through 2028. The deal, which was announced Monday, is worth $9.5 million.

So, how can you watch the sold-out game?

The home opener, which begins April 8 at 3:10 p.m., will be televised live on Bally Sports North and broadcast live via radio on the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

The St. Paul Saints are also hosting a viewing party for the Twins' opener at CHS Field. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Saints' website.

What else can you expect for the 2021 home opener?

The Twins have planned pregame ceremonies to "pay tribute to the unprecedented events of the past year."

Natalia Romero Arbelaez, a local educator and performer, will sing the national anthem, and former Twins coach and manager Ron Gardenshire will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The Twins will honor thousands of educators and school personnel in a video tribute, and they'll recognize a "frontline hero" from M Health Fairview.