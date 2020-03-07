x
Twins host first full team workout at Target Field

MLB plans to have a shortened season with 60 games starting in about three weeks.
Credit: Andy McDonnell, KARE-TV
Target Field prepares to host Minnesota Twins summer camp on July 3, the first workout for the team since COVID-19 led MLB to suspend the season in March.

MINNEAPOLIS —

The Bomba Squad is back at Target Field. 

On Friday, the Twins are hosting their first full team workout since baseball was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams around the league are following strict protocol and testing players regularly. 

Players are wearing masks and coaches are spreading out drills around the field. 

Last week, the Twins announced that a few players had tested positive for COVID-19. They were guided to self isolate before practicing with the team. 

