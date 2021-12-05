Twins greats Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva named to National Baseball Hall of Fame

The two will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, next July along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming two former Minnesota Twins stars to its roster of royalty.

Slugger Tony Oliva and pitcher Jim Kaat were elected Sunday evening by the Golden Days Era Committee.

Kaat pitched for five different teams during his career earning 283 wins, with a 3.45 ERA. He played for the Twins from 1961 to 1973.

Twins slugger Tony Oliva launched 220 homeruns, with a 947 RBI and a batting average of .304. His tenure with the Twins was from 1962 to 1976.

Other selected members include Buck O'Neil, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Bud Fowler.

Longtime slugger Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.

The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, next July along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. David Ortiz, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez are on that ballot.

