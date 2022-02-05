Minnesota Twins dedicate entire week to volunteering

The week of service will run a span of nine days from May 3-11 and involve the entire Twins organization, including their six minor league affiliates.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Twins, along with organization affiliates, are participating in nine days of service and events from May 3-11.

Officials from the Twins say this event is the first of it's kind involving a major league team across an entire organization.

The initiative was started in a move to highlight the organization's commitment to positive change. Players from the Twins will kick the week off and wrap it up with events on May 3 and May 11, and their affiliates will each take a day of service between May 4 and 10.

The participating teams will be the Twins, the St. Paul Saints, Wichita Wind Surge, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the organization's Florida Complex and Dominican Republic Baseball Academy. The players have complete autonomy when it comes to which local community partners that they want to volunteer with.

“We are thrilled to join with our affiliates and, together with some amazing partners, bring about positive change in communities throughout Twins Territory,” said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter.

He went on to say that baseball is what they believe brings them together and makes them stronger. He hopes that having an inaugural event such as the one they are hosting this week will only continue to intensify their connection and unification organization-wide.

Learning is fun when you're having fun learning😊 pic.twitter.com/jXJQV35JgE — Twins Community (@TwinsCommunity) April 27, 2022

The first event starts Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Toro in Brooklyn Park, where the Twins will be working to refurbish and rebuild local ball fields, including laying new agrilime, field edgework and some other miscellaneous projects.

Then the Twins will be back on the 11th helping to pack meals for a Minnesota-based nonprofit Every Meal, working to feed the more than 300,000 Minnesota children living with food insecurity.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: