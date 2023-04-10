Twins look to advance with Game 2 win

Wednesday's matchup against Toronto has Minnesota's Sonny Gray taking the mound against former Twin José Berríos.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's pulse-pounding 3-1 win over Toronto ended a record-setting run of post-season futility for the Minnesota Twins.

But more importantly, in the grand and immediate scheme of things, it puts them one win away from capturing the club's first playoff series since 2002. MLB's Wild Card format calls for best two out of three, and with a Game 1 victory in their pocket Wednesday's Game 2 tilt carries an almost "must-win" feel.

The stars actually do feel aligned a bit: Sonny Gray, who finished the regular season with the third-lowest ERA in Major League Baseball, takes the mound for the Twins. While he finished only 8-8, Gray is a battler who kept his club in almost every game he started while not getting a ton of run support.

To be fair, Toronto's starter is no slouch either. José Berríos was the ace of Minnesota's staff before getting traded to the Blue Jays in 2021 while in line for a hefty new contract. After a mediocre 2022, he bounced back and found his groove again this season, finishing with a 3.65 ERA and an 11-12 record.

Twins rookie Royce Lewis was the story of Game 1, with his two homers accounting for all three of Minnesota's runs and two of the club's five hits. A more balanced offense is needed to take pressure off Gray.

Besides Lewis, the biggest factor in Tuesday's win may have been the home crowd at Target Field that agitated Jay's starter Kevin Gausman and fired up the home 9.

“I thought the place was going to split open and melt, like, honestly,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli after the game. “It was out of this universe out there on the field. The fans took over the game. They helped us win today. They helped us win the game, and they helped us in so many ways out there. You could see it, if you were just visually watching and seeing how the players were reacting on the other side of the field.”

First pitch is set for 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at Target Field. At last check, limited tickets were still available on the Twins website. Ticket strips for the entire 2023 playoff run may be acquired by those who commit to a 2024 season package.

If you intend to go looking on the secondary market, the Twins suggest you use SeatGeek, MLB's official ticket marketplace.

If a Game 3 is necessary, it will take place Thursday at Target Field with another 3:38 p.m. start time. Preliminary pitching matchups have the Twins' Joe Ryan facing Toronto's Chris Bassitt.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports: