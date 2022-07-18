Twins take shortstop Brooks Lee eighth overall in 2022 MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins made three picks Sunday night, including the eighth overall selection, in Day One of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Twins selected shortstop Brooks Lee from California Polytechnic State University in the first round Sunday, marking the fourth time Minnesota has had the eighth overall pick in the MLB June Amateur Draft.

During his three years at Cal Poly, the 6-foot-2 infielder had a .351 batting average, 82 extra base hits and 104 runs scored in 115 games, according to a media release from the Minnesota Twins. Lee also won the Brooks Wallace Award in 2022, given to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

Playing for the Northwoods League’s Willmar Stingers, Lee is no stranger to Minnesota. The California-native hit .345 with 35 RBIs.

After the Twins selected Lee eighth overall in the first round, they took a break. Their next selection came in the second round when they took left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp out of the University of Alabama.

Minnesota drafted Prielipp with the 48th overall pick. A statement from the Minnesota Twins says the Wisconsin-native’s last action came in 2021 when he went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts before suffering an injury that required Tommy John surgery.

But 2021 wasn’t the first time one of Prielipp’s collegiate seasons was cut short. As a freshman in 2020, he was Alabama’s No. 1 starting pitcher and went 3-0 in four starts before the COVID-19 pandemic ended their season, the release said.

The Twins ended Day One of the 2022 MLB Draft by taking another shortstop with the 68th overall pick. Virginia Tech University’s Tanner Schobel hit .362, had 38 extra base hits and 74 RBIs in 59 games for the Hokies in 2022, the Twins media release said.

