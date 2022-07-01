Twins announce new pitching coach

Pete Maki started the season as the team's bullpen coach, and has been on the Twins' coaching staff since 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pete Maki will replace Wes Johnson as the Minnesota Twins' new pitching coach, the team announced on Friday.

Maki started the season as the team's bullpen coach, and has been on the Twins' coaching staff since 2020. Colby Suggs will now take over as the Twins' bullpen coach.

Johnson joined the Twins in 2019, but announced earlier this season that he was leaving to be the pitching coach at LSU. On Friday, Johnson tweeted out a statement thanking the Twins organization and the fans.

"Between Rocco (Baldelli), the coaches, staff and depth of talent in the organization, this team is in great hands to keep succeeding. ... Twins Territory — from the front office to the players on the field and the fans in the stands — will forever have a special place in my heart and mind, and I'll always be a fan of the Minnesota Twins," Johnson's statement said in part.

Thank you Twins Nation! pic.twitter.com/tqfROD5HWB — Wes Johnson (@WesWesj) July 1, 2022

The Twins currently hold a slim one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians after dropping consecutive games to their division rivals. While Minnesota possesses the seventh-best team ERA (3.71) in the MLB, the bullpen has been a major issue of late, most recently losing back-to-back games to the Guardians in walk-off fashion.

The Twins host a three-game series against Baltimore Orioles before returning to AL Central play on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.