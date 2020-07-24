Twins open the pandemic-delayed 2020 season in the Windy City

Minnesota is fresh off its 11th division title after scoring the second-most runs in the majors.

CHICAGO — It's finally here.

The Minnesota Twins open the pandemic-delayed 2020 season Friday in Chicago against their AL Central Division rivals, the White Sox.

José Berríos will take the mound for the Twins, who are coming off their 11th division title in franchise history.

Byron Buxton will not be in the lineup as he continues to recover from a left foot sprain.

The White Sox, who finished third in the Central Division last season, will throw Lucas Giolito on the mound to open the season.

The All-Star righty will be tasked with trying to contain the league's second-highest scoring offense in 2019. The Twins, who scored more runs than any team not named the Yankees, added another bat this offseason in Josh Donaldson, who had 37 home runs and 94 RBI last season with the Atlanta Braves.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.