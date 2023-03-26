Twins close in on Opening Day roster with option of Ober, reassignment of 3 others

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With Major League Baseball's regular season fast approaching, the Minnesota Twins continue to make roster moves ahead of Opening Day.
On Sunday, the team announced it will option right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober to AAA St. Paul; the Twins also reassigned three others to minor league camp: outfielder Kyle Garlick, left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe, and right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez.
According to the Twins, the team now has 32 active players in camp, including 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and eight outfielders, with two players on the 60-day injured list.
The team will need to further reduce the roster to 26 players by Opening Day; however, injuries to several players are expected to make that final roster decision easier for manager Rocco Baldelli and his staff.
The Twins are scheduled to begin the regular season on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City with a three-game series, followed by three more on the road against Miami. Minnesota heads to Target Field for the home opener against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on Thursday, April 6.
