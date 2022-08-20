Minnesota places Mahle to injured list, recalls St. Paul pitcher

Earlier this week, an MRI found no damage in Mahle's shoulder but he was placed on the injured list for right shoulder inflammation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday that pitcher Tyler Mahle will be placed on the 15-day injured list.

Mahle was retroactively placed on the list starting Aug. 18 after he left Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals due to fatigue in his right shoulder, according to the team.

Earlier this week, an MRI found no damage in Mahle's shoulder, but an announcement from the team on Saturday said he was placed on the injured list for right shoulder inflammation.

The right-handed pitcher has only made three starts since Minnesota traded for him at the trade deadline, and has a 2.51 ERA and 12 strikeouts with the Twins.

To fill Mahle's position on the roster, the Twins called up left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer from the St. Paul Saints, making this his third stint with the Twins this season. In 12 starts for Minnesota, Smeltzer has a 4.02 ERA and 37 strikeouts.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: