Minnesota Twins place Miguel Sanó, Max Kepler on 10-day IL

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó is headed back to the injured list due to inflammation in the same knee he had surgically repaired earlier this season, according to the team officials.

The team announced the move Saturday ahead of their interleague game with the San Diego Padres. The Twins also placed outfielder Max Kepler on the injured list with a fractured right toe. Both players will be inactive for at least 10 days.

Sanó was activated on Tuesday after missing 75 games with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was hitless in the three games he played since his return. In 20 games played this season, Sanó hit .083 (5-for-60) with one home run and three RBI.

Kepler, whose time on the injured list is retroactive to July 27, has hit .244 this season with nine homers and 39 RBI. His .344 on-base percentage is third-best on the team.

Replacing Sanó and Kepler will be infielder Tim Bechkham and outfielder Mark Contreras.

The Twins currently hold a 1½ game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians, who lost 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier on Saturday.

