Twins-A's postponed Monday for Minnesota's virus problems

MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.
Minnesota Twins players wear masks during batting practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.

Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week. 

There have been six MLB games postponed this season because of the virus.

