Twins-A's postponed Monday for Minnesota's virus problems

OAKLAND, Calif. — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.

Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.