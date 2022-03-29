Twins promotions and giveaways for the 2022 season

Starting from opening weekend all the way to September's push for the playoffs, here are all of the giveaways for the Twins' upcoming season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on March 23, 2022.

After Major League Baseball's lockout delayed opening weekend, the Minnesota Twins are set to return to Target Field for opening weekend on April 7.

Tickets for Twins games are now on sale and the team has already announced a bunch of their ticket offers, game highlights and promotions, which range from bobbleheads to LED lightbulbs, for the upcoming season.

With fans looking ahead to the start of the season, here are the giveaways for Twins' home games.

Editor's Note: The following list does not include individual game ticket offers or game highlights. For information and details on ticket offers, click or tap here.

April

Thursday, April 7: Opening weekend jacket for first 10,000 fans

Saturday, April 9: Opening weekend jacket for first 10,000 fans

Sunday, April 10: Opening weekend jacket for first 10,000 fans

Monday, April 11: Magnet schedule for the first 10,000 fans

Sunday, April 24: Bomber cap for the first 10,000 fans

May

Wednesday, May 11: Star Wars t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans

Friday, May 27: Twins ball cap for the first 10,000 fans

June

Sunday, June 12: Play Ball t-shirt for the first 5,000 kids ages 12 and under

Wednesday, June 22: Twins tumbler for the first 10,000 fans

Sunday, June 26: LED lightbulb for 25,000 fans (exit giveaway)

July

Friday, July 1: Bucket hat for the first 5,000 fans

Saturday, July 16: Jim Kaat bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans

August

Monday, Aug. 1: MLB Network bag for the first 10,000 fans

Saturday, Aug. 6: Tony Oliva bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans

Sunday, Aug. 7: Back to school backpack for the first 5,000 kids ages 12 and under

Monday, Aug. 15: Diversity Day item for the first 10,000 fans

Saturday, Aug. 20: Twins Hall of Fame mystery cap for the first 10,000 fans

Sunday, Aug. 21: Twins Hall of Fame pin collectible set for the first 5,000 fans

Saturday, Aug. 27: Bryon Buxton bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans

Sunday, Aug. 28: Toy tractor for the first 5,000 kids ages 12 and under

September

Saturday, Sept. 10: T.C. Build-A-Bear for the first 5,000 kids ages 12 and under

Friday, Sept. 23: Fan appreciation Twins beanie for the first 20,000 fans

Saturday, Sept. 24: Fan appreciation Twins beanie for the first 20,000 fans

Sunday, Sept. 25: Kids appreciation Twins beanie for the first 5,000 kids ages 12 and under

