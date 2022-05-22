Urshela, Twins overcome 6-run deficit, rally past Royals 7-6

Down 6-0, the Minnesota Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick's two-run homer.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota's comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Sunday.

Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick's two-run homer.

Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont (1-1) in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead.

Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) got the win and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Bailey Ober tossed five innings and allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Brady Singer gave Kansas City seven innings for the second consecutive start, allowing no runs and four hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Royals relievers Taylor Clarke, Scott Barlow and Staumont squandered the 6-0 lead.